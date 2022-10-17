Packers raise urgency after loss to Jets

Green Bay, Wis. (WSAW) - By the time the boos started raining down at Lambeau Field, the Packers had lost two games in a row for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era.

“We have to have that urgency to want to improve. We’ve got to clean up a lot of details,” LaFleur said.

The Packers are also 3-3 for the first time since 2016, dropping the game at Lambeau Field to end a 15-game winning streak at home.

“It’s unacceptable. Playing here for the Green Bay Packers, we know what the standard is. We know what the expectations are and we failed to reach that,” wide receiver Allen Lazard said.

“This ain’t us. We know for a fact, we see it throughout camp,” cornerback Eric Stokes said. “We know the way we come out here is not us.”

Across the board, the Packers continue to find their footing at the same time in all three phases of their team.

Special teams gave up a blocked field goal, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and losing the field position game on a kickoff. The defense struggled after a strong first half, giving up 17 points in the second half. The offense couldn’t move the ball for most of the game, scratching across a measly ten points on one touchdown.

”We can sit here and study the opponent all we want. But if we don’t fix ourselves first, it doesn’t matter what we put in front of our players,” LaFleur said.

The team is upping the urgency on their timeline to success, but the panic button isn’t getting pressed.

“We ain’t going to let two losses in a row mess up our whole season. We got to go back to the drawing board and we all got to look at each other critically and figure it out,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said.

“This is the NFL. Nobody is going to feel sorry for you. Let’s get back to business. If it’s good enough when we’re 3-1, it’s got to be good enough when we’re 3-3,” Aaron Rodgers said.

