Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash

MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 57-year-old man killed over the weekend in a UTV accident.

Investigators said Mark Balas, of Winchester, was operating a UTV through a wooded area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night when he drove off of an embankment, struck a rock and flipped. The crash happened on private property about 8 miles north of Manitowish Waters.

Balas died at the scene.

Winchester Fire and Ambulance, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Vilas County Medical Examiner and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Vilas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.