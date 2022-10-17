News and First Alert Weather App
Lewis Black coming to the Grand Theater in May

Lewis Black
Lewis Black(Grand Theater)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets go on sale Friday to see Lewis Black at the Grand Theater. Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21. The show is Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 a.m.

Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger-pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.

Since 2014 Lewis Black has done over 400 live-streaming shows, called The Rant Is Due, at the end of each of his standup performances. Adding his own unique style, Lewis delivers audience-written Rants which have been submitted from the fans at his show and throughout the world. These rants are now available on Lewis Black’s podcast, Rant Cast. Black is the longest-running contributor to The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.grandtheater.org. Patrons can also call The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988.

