Hot housing market cools down

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - This week the federal reserve hiked interest rates by .75%. Which puts interest rates at nearly double last year around this time. Meaning the housing market could take a hit.

“We have had a bit of a shift in our market locally,” Lora Bladow, realtor at RE/MAX Excel.

In the last year and a half, the red-hot real estate market now seems to be cooling down.

“Right now we’ve kind of seen the market slow down a little bit. so we’re not getting as many inbound calls on our homes,” said Austin Solomon, team lead and realtor at the Soloman Group at Coldwell Banker Action.

What used to be multiple offers and thousands above asking prices is a thing of the past. RE/MAX Excel real estate consultant Lora Bladow said there’s less competition for buyers.

“Which has allowed some negotiation to kick in on offers instead of coming in at or above the asking price. There have been sales happening under asking,” said Bladow.

It may be a silver lining for buyers.

“Probably going to be a way for first-time home-buyers to get back into the market, it was a little bit tricky the last 2-3 years,” said Bladow.

“It was really difficult to buy a house a few months ago. for buyers, it kind of felt like, if there was a house that you were interested in you didn’t want to get your hopes up on,” said Soloman.

On the flip side, high-interest rates mean it will still cost you.

Solomon has advice for you if you’re considering buying.

“What they have to consider now is ‘hey we used to be able to afford a $250 thousand dollar house now with the interest rate change, let’s keep it around $220,” that’s a realistic conversation that I’ve had with a lot of buyers,” said Soloman.

His advice for sellers... to be realistic.

“It’s hard mentally for people to realize they’re no longer in the same position that they could have been in just a couple of months ago and that is emotionally tough, but we are still in a situation where we don’t have enough inventory, in certain price points so it is still a good time to sell,’ said Bladow.

Another way Soloman described the housing market change is with a typical grading scale, like in school, A-B-C-D letters. When the market was hot all letters were selling at or above the listing. Now A and B homes are getting fewer offers and C and D homes are sitting longer on the market.

But, does that mean sellers should hold off on listing if they can? Both agents said no.

Bladow and Soloman said now is still the time to sell. The market will likely drop more in late December and the beginning of the new year, according to Bladow.

