Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately.

Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.

The company did not give a reason for permanently closing the facility.

Some workers will stay on longer to help shut down the plant. Georgia-Pacific said it was giving all workers at least 60 days’ pay with benefits in accordance with state requirements, including the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act and Wisconsin Business Closing and Mass Layoff Law (WBCML).

Georgia-Pacific Corrugated manufactures corrugated cardboard packaging with a focus on post-consumer recycled material, according to its website. It operates about 45 corrugated facilities around the U.S., including Sheboygan.

The corporate website currently says it has six facilities in Wisconsin, directly employing 2,030 people and indirectly contributing to 5,210 more jobs.

