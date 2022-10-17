News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Chilly & blustery Monday with lake-effect snow impacting the Northwoods

Unseasonably cold Monday with highs struggling to hit 40°. Accumulating snow to continue across the Northwoods
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lake-effect snow to fall throughout Monday across North-Central Wisconsin as a cold front drops south through the Badger State. Heavier amounts of snow to fall across the Northwoods. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Vilas County, and a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida & Forest Counties Sunday night through Monday evening.

A winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory in effect through Monday evening across...
A winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory in effect through Monday evening across the Northwoods(WSAW)

Blustery and chilly conditions Monday. Mostly cloudy in Central Wisconsin with a chance of flurries throughout the day. Scattered snow showers in the Northwoods. Lake effect snow to impact the far north, bringing heavier amounts of snow accumulations across the snow belts. An additional 2-4″ of snow to fall here, with locally higher amounts in NW Vilas, NW Oneida, and N Forest Counties. Away from the snow belts, 1-2″ of snow is possible with the bulk accumulation on non-paved and elevated surfaces.

Lake effect snow to impact the Northwoods and snowbelts throughout Monday. Some flakes across...
Lake effect snow to impact the Northwoods and snowbelts throughout Monday. Some flakes across Central Wisconsin possible(WSAW)
Additional accumulations up to 2-4" in the snowbelts of Wisconsin. Lesser amounts further...
Additional accumulations up to 2-4" in the snowbelts of Wisconsin. Lesser amounts further south, around a dusting.(WSAW)

Daytime highs to struggle to rise much higher than the upper 30s. Some record highs could be broken.

Chiller highs Monday to start the week off. Highs in the mid to upper 30s
Chiller highs Monday to start the week off. Highs in the mid to upper 30s(WSAW)
Highs on Monday may challenge the current records for lowest high temperatures in the region.
Highs on Monday may challenge the current records for lowest high temperatures in the region.(WSAW)

In addition to chillier temperatures, winds will be blustery throughout Monday as the cold front drops south. Winds to gust in between 30-40 mph from the north. This will allow for a wind chill effect. Outdoor conditions will feel like the mid-20s.

Blustery winds coming in at 30-40 mph from the north
Blustery winds coming in at 30-40 mph from the north(WSAW)
Despite highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is chillier, outdoor conditions will actually feel...
Despite highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is chillier, outdoor conditions will actually feel like the mid to upper 20s(WSAW)

Staying breezy on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs in the low 40s. Temperatures gradually warming as the week goes along. Nicer and warmer heading into the upcoming weekend. Highs in the low to mid 60s Friday, mid 60s Saturday, and Sunday.

Temperatures to gradually warm throughout the week.
Temperatures to gradually warm throughout the week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
Amherst football
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory through Monday evening.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & chilly with lake effect snow in the north
Single-vehicle car crash on E. Kent Street
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory through Monday evening.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & chilly with lake effect snow in the north
Blustery & chilly Monday. Lake effect snow/snow showers north, flurries in Central Wisconsin....
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Clouds & becoming breezy on Sunday. Scattered rain/snow showers. Lake effect snow tonight into...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast