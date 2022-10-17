First Alert Weather: Chilly & blustery Monday with lake-effect snow impacting the Northwoods
Unseasonably cold Monday with highs struggling to hit 40°. Accumulating snow to continue across the Northwoods
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lake-effect snow to fall throughout Monday across North-Central Wisconsin as a cold front drops south through the Badger State. Heavier amounts of snow to fall across the Northwoods. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Vilas County, and a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida & Forest Counties Sunday night through Monday evening.
Blustery and chilly conditions Monday. Mostly cloudy in Central Wisconsin with a chance of flurries throughout the day. Scattered snow showers in the Northwoods. Lake effect snow to impact the far north, bringing heavier amounts of snow accumulations across the snow belts. An additional 2-4″ of snow to fall here, with locally higher amounts in NW Vilas, NW Oneida, and N Forest Counties. Away from the snow belts, 1-2″ of snow is possible with the bulk accumulation on non-paved and elevated surfaces.
Daytime highs to struggle to rise much higher than the upper 30s. Some record highs could be broken.
In addition to chillier temperatures, winds will be blustery throughout Monday as the cold front drops south. Winds to gust in between 30-40 mph from the north. This will allow for a wind chill effect. Outdoor conditions will feel like the mid-20s.
Staying breezy on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs in the low 40s. Temperatures gradually warming as the week goes along. Nicer and warmer heading into the upcoming weekend. Highs in the low to mid 60s Friday, mid 60s Saturday, and Sunday.
