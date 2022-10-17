News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Feltz’s Dairy Farm enjoying early success of Kwik Trip-themed corn maze

Maze opened up in September, took nine-to-twelve month's to plan out.
Maze opened up in September, took nine-to-twelve month's to plan out.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Outside Feltz’s Dairy Store, you’ll find several activities for kids and their family to participate in.

None bigger than their annual corn maze.

“Every year it grows a little bit,” says Jake Feltz, Family Farmer. “We’re lucky people are coming back still year after year. But seeing a lot of new faces every year too. So it’s been awesome, it’s been a good year so far.”

Not just any corn maze, though: It’s a Kwik Trip-themed maze

Given their vast popularity through the state, it was almost a no-brainer for the two stores to pair up for this project.

“I think there’s eight or nine Kwik Trips just in the Stevens Point and Plover area,” says Feltz. “So it seemed to make sense, that’s why we reached out and we were lucky enough they agreed to it.”

Once agreed upon, the process to put the maze together takes roughly nine to twelve months.

A collaborative effort that requires plenty of work.

“You don’t have to be that smart, you just have to know a lot of smart people,” says Feltz. “So we’re lucky, we’ve got a great team we work with every year. And we’re lucky enough that they continue to help us every year.”

Although they can control the work that goes into the project, what cannot be controlled is mother nature.

Fortunately for the Feltz’s, she’s been on their side.

“We’ve been so lucky this fall,” says Feltz. “I don’t think we’ve had, besides our opening weekend, it rained and kind of washed out the first weekend, I think we’ve had good weather every day pretty much.”

Beyond the perfect match on paper between both stores, the Feltz’s said they’ve been pleased with the involvement of Kwik Trip.

“If there’s something that’s kind of a question mark, you reach out and in like an hour they have it fixed,” says Feltz. “It’s amazing how fast they work and the team they have there. If we could, I’d love to work with them every year.”

Just in time for Halloween, Feltz’s Dairy Store will get their spooky on by turning the maze into a haunted path for visitors for four nights.

All starting Friday, October 21st. For more information on that, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst football
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Single-vehicle car crash on E. Kent Street
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence
Auburndale football celebrates a 20-14 win over Colby.
Hilight Zone Week 9: Auburndale knocks of Colby in our Game of the Week
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son

Latest News

New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, celebrates with teammates after sacking...
Packers raise urgency after loss to Jets
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory through Monday evening.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & chilly with lake effect snow in the north
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end John...
Packers offense looking for answers after another disappointing performance
PACKERS JETS
Jets soar past Packers 27-10