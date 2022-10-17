Evers, DNR announce beginning of PFAS firefighting foam collection for disposal

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the start of a PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste collection and disposal program.

According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers allocated $1 million to the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection intended for administration of a program to collect and dispose of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste.

The media release from the Office of the Governor says North Shore Environmental Construction Inc., a Wisconsin-based company, was selected to complete this project. They will be collecting and disposing of at least 25,000 gallons of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste from fire departments throughout Wis.

“Protecting our state from harmful PFAS contamination is a top priority for my administration, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing to tackle this very real problem in communities throughout the state,” Evers said. “We also want to make sure our dedicated emergency services workers, who show up to work every day to keep their communities safe, are healthy, safe, and protected while they are on the job. The firefighting community has been instrumental in making this program a reality, and we’re grateful for all their work to learn about how they can help keep themselves and their communities safe from PFAS.”

