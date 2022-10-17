News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Evers, DNR announce beginning of PFAS firefighting foam collection for disposal

According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget...
According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers allocated $1 million to the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection intended for administration of a program to collect and dispose of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the start of a PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste collection and disposal program.

According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers allocated $1 million to the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection intended for administration of a program to collect and dispose of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste.

The media release from the Office of the Governor says North Shore Environmental Construction Inc., a Wisconsin-based company, was selected to complete this project. They will be collecting and disposing of at least 25,000 gallons of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste from fire departments throughout Wis.

“Protecting our state from harmful PFAS contamination is a top priority for my administration, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing to tackle this very real problem in communities throughout the state,” Evers said. “We also want to make sure our dedicated emergency services workers, who show up to work every day to keep their communities safe, are healthy, safe, and protected while they are on the job. The firefighting community has been instrumental in making this program a reality, and we’re grateful for all their work to learn about how they can help keep themselves and their communities safe from PFAS.”

Additional information is available in the full media release HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
Ambulance
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
Amherst football
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribles during the first half of an NBA basketball...
REPORT: Bucks’ Khris Middleton to miss ‘first few weeks’ of season
ADRC
ADRC of Portage County launches workshop to address incontinence
Ambulance
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
Sunrise 7 - Oct. 17. 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know for Monday, October 17th, 2022