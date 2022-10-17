Donations collected for bonfire victims and families

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The community is finding ways, both financially and emotionally, to help the victims of this weekend’s bonfire recovering from their injuries.

“When I initially heard what happened, of course my heart just immediately sank,” Mallory Kinchen, a Pulaski resident, said.

Sank for those severely injured and their families now dealing with a long road ahead as some young people will spend days, even weeks or more in the hospital for 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns

“And from there, it was just kind of immediately, OK, how can I help? What can we do to help these families out?”

GoFundMe

Many of the families have started GoFundMe pages, which have already raised thousands of dollars.

Pulaski United Foundation

The Pulaski Community School District is encouraging anyone who would like to donate money to reach out to the Pulaski United Foundation at (920) 822-6051.

Donation Buckets

If you’re in the Pulaski area, numerous businesses agreed to put donation buckets on their front counters. You’ll see those up around the village soon if not already. Look for a flyer attached to the bucket.

Burn Victims Fund

There’s a Pulaski Burn Victims fund at Fox Communities Credit Union. 100 percent of donations will be equally shared among the victims to help with medical bills.

SpotFund for family expenses

But medical bills aren’t the families’ only concerns. Kinchen says they’ll also need money to travel to and from the hospital, along with lodging and food.

Through her fundraiser at SpotFund to support victims, she hopes to help with the smaller bills that may not be a priority right now.

“My goal was to raise funds, like as a general account versus individualized for the families, just so that we can help support them with things like gas cards, gift cards for food, anything like that that’s going to help just take one thing off of their plate so that they can really focus on the recovery of their children,” Kinchen said.

Bonduel football fundraiser

Bonduel’s varsity football team has decided to give the profits from sales of Bonduel Bears clothing to the Pulaski victims instead of using the money for an end-of-the-year party. Orders must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 19. Prices are $20 for T-shirts, $26 for crew necks, and $35 for hoodies.

There is a Google Doc for placing orders, CLICK HERE. Note that the information you provide on this spreadsheet is visible to others.

You can also reach out to organizers on Facebook. Article continues below.

Well-wishes

Some of the burn victims will be in the hospital for days and even weeks. Letters are welcome. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center

2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor

Milwaukee WI 53211

We talked to the brother of one of the victims who has burns on 38 percent of his body, and the brother said the community support has been overwhelming.

He says watching the numbers go up on the GoFundMe pages, knowing it’s going to help his family, is really amazing to see, and he’s thankful that everyone is coming together to be “RaiderStrong.”

Driving into Pulaski Monday afternoon, we saw many signs reading “Raiderstrong” after the high school’s team, the Red Raiders.

“The great thing about being from a small community is that when things like this happen, they really do unite and try to help and do whatever they can. But at the same time, being in a small community, whether you know them personally, somewhere along the line, you know someone who’s affected by this and that just really hits home,” Kinchen said.

Fundraising efforts for the family are underway as Pulaski shows it's "RaiderStrong"

