Detectives asking witnesses and victims to come forward after bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services.

The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been assigned to the case. The department says the Pulaski Community School District has informed them that officers and detectives will not be allowed to conduct interviews at schools in the district.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, detectives will be at the Pulaski Police Department at 585 E. Glenbrook Drive from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. They are asking any victims or witnesses who have not spoken to law enforcement to come to the department and meet with detectives at that time.

“The sheriff’s office is attempting to, and wants to gather as much information as possible regarding this case, which includes statements and possible videos to show what happened at this tragic event,” reads a statement from Chief Deputy George Lenzner, Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 15, a group of young people was celebrating homecoming at a bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand out of control.

In total, the department estimates there were 30-40 victims.

Lenzner says detectives have an estimate of about 17 victims who self-transported to hospitals in the area. Some injuries are described as “critical.” Some victims have been released.

The sheriff’s office believes there were several witnesses who were not hurt.

“This is an update to our ongoing investigation, and at this time we have no further information to release. Detectives are diligently working on this matter, and we appreciate your understanding as we continue to meet with victims, and witnesses to this event,” says Lenzner.

If you’d like to speak to detectives, you can call the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 526-3111.

CLICK HERE to find out how you can support the victims and their families or find GoFundMe pages for some of the families at the end of this article.

The Pulaski Community School District says it will have counselors, a school psychologist and a social worker available to students every day for as long as they’re needed. Resources are available for parents, too (CLICK HERE for details on the school district website).

For the community, crisis walk-in appointments for Shawano County residents are available at W7327 Anderson Ave. in Shawano Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. and for Brown County residents at 3150 Gershwin Dr. in Green Bay 24 hours a day.

If you need immediate help, dial 988 or call a crisis line in your county:

Brown County: 1-920-436-8888

Oconto County: 1-920-496-7000

Outagamie County: 1-920-832-4646

Shawano County: 1-715-526-3240

Victim fundraisers

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.