Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bowler area teen has died following a weekend crash.

The victim’s name was not released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was a 16-year-old boy.

On Oct. 16, at about 8:30 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a rollover crash near Mill Rd and Stony Curve Rd in the Township of Bartelme.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was a “significant distance down into the ditch.” The driver was partially ejected, but had freed himself from the vehicle.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital with significant injuries. He later died at a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation shows the driver crashed the night before, but was unable to call 911. Due to the steep incline of the ditch, other drivers did not see him until the next morning.

The crash remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what led up to the rollover.

The Sheriff’s Office received help from Bowler Fire Department, Wittenberg Fire Department, Wittenberg Ambulance Service, Birnamwood Ambulance Service, and Aspirus Medivac Unit.

