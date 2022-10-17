News and First Alert Weather App
ADRC of Portage County launches workshop to address incontinence

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Portage County is offering a new workshop to help women deal with bladder or bowel control issues.

Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a program designed to give women, aged 50 and older, the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms.

Kate Giblin is the Senior Center Manager at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Portage County Lincoln Center. She said the workshop was researched and developed by the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

“The workshop is aimed at helping women manage and reduce symptoms of bowel and bladder incontinence. The program was extremely effective. They were surprised by how effective. Over 71% of the participants in the original studies experienced improvement or in total remission of their symptoms,” said Giblin.

Mind Over Matter consists of three, 2-hour sessions that will take place on Oct. 20, Nov. 3, and Nov. 17 from 1 – 3 pm at 1519 Water Street, in Stevens Point. The suggested donation for Mind Over Matter is $30.

“So there’s a class every other week, which gives women an opportunity in between to practice different skills that they learn... the timing of using the restroom. Improvement in the fiber they consume, or what kind of fluid intake and when, along with different exercises,” Giblin said.

Women 50+, and adults with disabilities are encouraged to pre-register. For more information or to register, contact the Health Promotion Coordinator at 715-346-1401, or toll-free, 1-866-920-2525.

