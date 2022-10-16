Packers offense looking for answers after another disappointing performance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers knew coming into this season that there would be some growing pains, considering all the new additions to the offense. However, the unit as a whole is under the microscope after putting up just ten points in their 27-10 loss to the Jets Sunday.

Head coach Matt Lafleur was candid when asked why the offense hasn’t found it’s rhythm.

“I don’t know. That’s a good question,” said Lafleur. “Obviously if I knew, we wouldn’t be in this spot. We’re in a pretty bad predicament right now. We could just never get into a flow.”

Across the board, the offense had a tough day. The Packers had just one touchdown on the day, were 4-16 on third down and 1-4 on fourth down. The team rushed for just 60 yards. However, perhaps most glaring, the line surrendered nine sacks.

“You never want that, but when you’re playing from behind the sticks you’re going to have to throw the ball around and their defensive line can kind of pin their ears back and go after him,” said tight end Robert Tonyan. “Just gotta stay ahead of the sticks and help ourselves out in that.”

Tonyan was a bright spot in an otherwise dim showing for the offense. The tight end set the Packers’ record for receptions for a tight end with ten catches. He also chipped in 90 yards. The feat may be an accomplishment, but it’s a little bittersweet after the loss.

“It’s kinda cool,” said Tonyan. “But it’s tough when we could’ve executed better across the board.”

For Aaron Rodgers, when asked about what could help the offense, he replied with a straightforward answer.

“Simple,” said Rodgers. “I’m not attacking anything, just based on how we’ve played the last two weeks, I think it’s going to be in our best interest to simplify things for everybody. For the line, for the backs, for receivers.”

Even with errors to correct, there is confidence in fixing the wrongs this week in practice, a place the team has claimed to see results.

“Right now we just can’t panic,” said tackle Elgton Jenkins. “We just gotta go in tomorrow and look at the things that we can get better at and critique those things and be better.”

Getting better seems to be the focus, as the belief is in the ability. It’s just about consistency.

“We still very much are very close. Like very, very close,” said wide receiver Allen Lazard. “It’s just a few plays here and there. Third down conversions. Just taking care of the ball. Making right decisions and we’ll be on the other side of this story.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.