Packers and Jets tied 3-3 at halftime

By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers are tied with the New York Jets at halftime 3-3.

A mostly stagnant first quarter saw a lot of punts. Each team punted three times in the first frame. However, towards the end of the first, Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard on a 35-yard gain, setting the team up in Jets’ territory. The Packers would attempt a 46-yard field goal, but it’d be blocked, leaving the game scoreless.

The Packers would return the favor on the Jets next possession. Eric Wilson would rip through and block New York’s punt, giving Green Bay field position in Jets’ territory. Despite the good starting position, a Jets sack would knock the Packers out of field goal range, forcing another punt.

Later in the quarter, on a Packers drive, a bad exchange between Rodgers and AJ Dillion led to the Jets taking over in Green Bay territory. New York would eventually settle for a 32-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal to grab the first score of the game, 3-0.

Inside the two-minute warning, the Packers had another opportunity for points after a Zuerlein missed field goal. Green drove the ball to the 11-yard line, setting up a 29-yard Mason Crosby field goal, connecting to end the half tied at 3-3.

