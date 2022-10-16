Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin senator nominee Mandela Barnes continued his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour in Stevens Point on Saturday.

Barnes met with supporters at the Portage County democratic party. The tour’s purpose is to oppose republican candidate Ron Johnson’s anti-abortion stance. Barnes encouraged supporters to continue their work prior to the November 8th election.

Barnes said he was delighted to unify his supporters.

“It’s all about bringing people together, that’s what the campaign has been about from the very start. It’s not always left or right, red or blue, it’s not ideological. This is about doing the right thing to help improve people’s quality of life,” said Mandela Barnes (D), Wisconsin Senator Nominee.

Barnes previously made stops on the tour in Green Bay, Racine, Madison and Milwaukee. Ron Johnson and Barnes had their second debate on Thursday.

