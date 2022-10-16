News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Breezy & chilly with lake effect snow developing far north

In the wake of a cold front, brisk winds and below average temperatures will be the theme through the first part of the week.
Winds picking up today with clouds and scattered rain/snow showers. Lake effect snow tonight into Monday for the far north will lead to hazardous travel.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Winter is coming. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Sunday night through Monday evening for Vilas County and a Winter Weather Advisory for the same time frame including Oneida and Forest County. Thanks to strong winds out of the north and northwest, the first bout of lake effect snow in the far northern parts of the area. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a chance for scattered rain/snow showers as the day goes along. Winds will be picking up from the northwest as well. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Rain showers, mixed with a bit of snow possible.
Rain showers, mixed with a bit of snow possible.(WSAW)
Breezy with some snow showers.
Breezy with some snow showers.(WSAW)

Breezy and chilly Sunday night with lots of clouds. Lake effect snow in the far north, while scattered snow showers or flurries will be likely in the Northwoods and could push as far south as Highway 29 overnight into early Monday. Lows by daybreak in the upper 20s to around 30.

Lake effect snow will lead to hazardous travel conditions in the far north.
Lake effect snow will lead to hazardous travel conditions in the far north.(WSAW)
Snow will be accumulating in the lake effect snow belts overnight into Monday.
Snow will be accumulating in the lake effect snow belts overnight into Monday.(WSAW)
Lake effect snow north, flurries central with cold conditions.
Lake effect snow north, flurries central with cold conditions.(WSAW)
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.(WSAW)
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.(WSAW)

Windy and unseasonably chilly on Monday. Mostly cloudy in Central Wisconsin with a chance of flurries. Scattered snow showers in the Northwoods, while lake effect snow will continue in the far north. Daytime temps will struggle to rise much higher than the low to mid 30s. Wind gusts on Monday of 35 to 40 mph are expected. Record cold highs are also possible on Monday.

Staying breezy on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will be moderating as the week goes along. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Sun along with a few clouds on Thursday, high in the low 50s. Much nicer and warmer Friday, Saturday, and next Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 60s Friday, mid 60s Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst football
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Single-vehicle car crash on E. Kent Street
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence
Auburndale football celebrates a 20-14 win over Colby.
Hilight Zone Week 9: Auburndale knocks of Colby in our Game of the Week
Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown dismissed from team

Latest News

Clouds & becoming breezy on Sunday. Scattered rain/snow showers. Lake effect snow tonight into...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
In the wake of the cold front, snow showers and brisk winds are expected.
First Alert Weather: Chilly fall weather through the weekend
Breezy and cooler on Sunday with rain/snow showers. Lake effect snow will develop Sunday night...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Lots of clouds this weekend, snow showers possible Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Flakes winding down, staying cool this weekend