News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

4th annual ‘Red Granite Grinder’ bike race takes over Marathon County

Nearly 400 participants took part of the event, quadrupling their total since it's inception in...
Nearly 400 participants took part of the event, quadrupling their total since it's inception in 2019.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year’s Red Granite Grinder consisted of three different races: 50, 85, and 144 mile courses cutting through Marathon County.

Although those numbers certainly seem hefty, it’s all part of the fun.

“You have to set your mind to it and just do it. It’s not as scary as you think it is, it’s not,” says Hillary Holman, event participant.

Nearly 400 participants took part of the 4th annual Red Granite Grinder, quadrupling their totals since their inception in 2019.

Proving the event is turning into a staple for cyclists.

“We see no limits to how much we can grow,” says Shane Hitz, Race Director, IronBull. “Some of the events down south, they’re capped at 1,500 people. So we wanna grow into that size and we feel like we can do that.”

Although cyclists of any kind are able to attend and compete against one another, it’s about more than just the finish line.

“Some people come just to complete a goal that they have,” says Hitz. “Maybe they’re not going to be top 10 or top 20 even. But just to complete a goal that they had throughout the year and ride something that’s very difficult.”

Through all of that difficulty, such as riding through a varied course of gravel, pavement and even accessible private land, participants say the payoff is spectacular.

“I feel very accomplished having done it,” says Cathleen McClusky, event participant.

“So do I, I feel really good about it,” says Holman. “It was a varied course, I liked how varied it was. The different pavement, gravel, we even did a little bit of mountain biking.”

Despite snow getting in the way of the action...it was no match for the success of both the racers and the overall event.

“Even with the snow, it was just gorgeous, beautiful out,” says McClusky.

“Very well organized, very well planned out,” says Homan. “A lot of work went into this, you can tell. It takes a lot of work to organize an event like this and they did a great job.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst football
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
FILE - Fire truck
Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield
Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown dismissed from team
Auburndale football celebrates a 20-14 win over Colby.
Hilight Zone Week 9: Auburndale knocks of Colby in our Game of the Week

Latest News

Wisconsin Senator Nominee Mandela Barnes stopped in Stevens Point on his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour...
Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman (0), who was defended by Wisconsin cornerback Jay...
Badgers fall to Michigan State in double overtime
In the wake of the cold front, snow showers and brisk winds are expected.
First Alert Weather: Chilly fall weather through the weekend
Single-vehicle car crash on E. Kent Street
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence