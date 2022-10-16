4th annual ‘Red Granite Grinder’ bike race takes over Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year’s Red Granite Grinder consisted of three different races: 50, 85, and 144 mile courses cutting through Marathon County.

Although those numbers certainly seem hefty, it’s all part of the fun.

“You have to set your mind to it and just do it. It’s not as scary as you think it is, it’s not,” says Hillary Holman, event participant.

Nearly 400 participants took part of the 4th annual Red Granite Grinder, quadrupling their totals since their inception in 2019.

Proving the event is turning into a staple for cyclists.

“We see no limits to how much we can grow,” says Shane Hitz, Race Director, IronBull. “Some of the events down south, they’re capped at 1,500 people. So we wanna grow into that size and we feel like we can do that.”

Although cyclists of any kind are able to attend and compete against one another, it’s about more than just the finish line.

“Some people come just to complete a goal that they have,” says Hitz. “Maybe they’re not going to be top 10 or top 20 even. But just to complete a goal that they had throughout the year and ride something that’s very difficult.”

Through all of that difficulty, such as riding through a varied course of gravel, pavement and even accessible private land, participants say the payoff is spectacular.

“I feel very accomplished having done it,” says Cathleen McClusky, event participant.

“So do I, I feel really good about it,” says Holman. “It was a varied course, I liked how varied it was. The different pavement, gravel, we even did a little bit of mountain biking.”

Despite snow getting in the way of the action...it was no match for the success of both the racers and the overall event.

“Even with the snow, it was just gorgeous, beautiful out,” says McClusky.

“Very well organized, very well planned out,” says Homan. “A lot of work went into this, you can tell. It takes a lot of work to organize an event like this and they did a great job.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.