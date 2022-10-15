News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WAFB reports that deputies apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl solicited his help to kill the woman, who was a family member of the girl.

Detectives said they also took the girl into custody, as she confessed to her part in having the victim killed.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst football
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
Wausau man is bartering to help a needy family
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown dismissed from team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
At debate, Herschel Walker denies past support for US abortion ban
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, and Democratic gubernatorial...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate
The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student...
Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application