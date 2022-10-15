Hilight Zone Week 9: Auburndale knocks of Colby in our Game of the Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Auburndale beat Colby to claim a share of the Marawood title in our Game of the Week, Amherst beat Stratford in an emotional victory and the Valley Football Association ends the season in a three-way tie for the third straight year.

Game of the Week

Entering the Auburndale-Colby game, Colby was undefeated in the Marawood while Edgar and Auburndale sat behind them with one-loss apiece. A Colby win meant they won an outright title, while an Auburndale win meant the chance for a three-way tie.

After Colby and Auburndale trade two touchdowns, the game was tied at 14-14 in the fourth quarter. Trayton Weber threw a beauty of a ball to Alex Wilfhart, who made a one handed catch to score the go-ahead touchdown. Evan Scholl picked off Colby quarterback Tucker Meyer on the final drive to seal a 20-14 win for the Eagles.

“We’ve had a lot of resiliency all year. Got a lot of seniors coming back from last year. We were able to pretty much every game with our coaches game plan, execute it,” Scholl said.

“Stuck to our guys and had a great game defensively. Had a couple amazing catches downfield by Alex and just an amazing game. Awesome. Great experience,” Welch said.

Edgar suddenly had a chance to share the Marawood Conference crown and they took advantage, beating Marathon 35-0. Avery Normington had a receiving touchdown while Karter Butt had a rushing touchdown. Pittsville also ruined Abbotsford’s playoff hopes with a 41-6 win.

Amherst wins emotional game

In the Central Wisconsin Conference-Large, Amherst had an emotional day on Thursday after finding out they would be forced to forfeit their six wins on the season due to playing an ineligible player. They used that as motivation, beating Stratford 28-21 in an emotional victory.

“It means everything right now to these guys. Last night after I broke their hearts at about 3:15, it was one of the hardest things I ever had to do in my life,” head coach Mark Lusic said, “We were all breaking down in tears trying to tell these guys that this might be it. And I said ‘hey, we have an opportunity, let’s go out and beat them all. If we do our jobs, we’re 7-0. I don’t care what people say.”

Wittenberg-Birnamwood beat Nekoosa, 46-6, to round out the Central Wisconsin Conference.

VFA finishes in three-way tie

In the Valley Football Association, Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield will share the conference crown after their respective wins on Friday.

Wausau West beat D.C. Everest in a dominating 40-14 win, Marshfield beat Hortonville on the road 35-22, while Wisconsin Rapids beat Menominee from Michigan 51-44 after winning a forfeit victory over Wausau East. Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West share the crown for the second straight year, while Marshfield gets a piece of it for the first time since 2019.

Newman finishes regular season undefeated

Newman Catholic hasn’t lost a regular season game since moving to eight-player football. That didn’t change after a 45-0 victory over Tri-County, their 46th consecutive regular season win.

Medford beat Antigo, 53-21, while Gilman takes down Athens 54-16.

