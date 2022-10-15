Governor candidates debate once before Nov. election

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels went head-to-head Friday in their only debate in Madison ahead of the governor’s race November 8.

They talked about a wide range of issues affecting the people and how they will fight for Wisconsinites’ rights and quality of life.

Education is a hot button issue with Wisconsin voters as scores continue to fall statewide.

Michels wants state money to go to private schools so parents can choose where to send their kids. Evers says funding should go to public schools where most kids end up.

“Every parent is a taxpayer. So they should all equally have the benefit of those tax dollars to educate their kids. Our education system is broken in Wisconsin,” Michels said.

The governor has a long history of working in the public school system and thinks allocations should go there.

“They are saying, we don’t have enough money,” Evers said.

Evers made the point that in the state of Vermont, $47,000 is invested per kid per year.

“In the state of Wisconsin, Milwaukee public schools have $16,000,” Evers said.

The worker shortage is another issue that’s hitting the state hard.

“Worker shortage is an issue in the state of Wisconsin. Just population-wise, most people are my age and when you get down to the kindergarten area it’s a lot less people,” Evers said.

Michels sees it as an issue of motivation.

“We’re going to get people off of their couches and back to work. We created an entire class of lazy people during COVID,” Michels said.

Climate change, healthcare and clean water were also discussed.

