Former President Obama to join Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Barnes in Milwaukee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former President Obama will attend an early voting event with Governor Tony Evers and, Senate hopeful, Lt. Governor Barnes on Saturday, October 29 in Milwaukee.

Other Democrats such as Attorney General Josh Kaul, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee will be in attendance.

A Milwaukee native, Barnes has been attempting to rally minority voters after a Marquette University Law School poll showed Johnson ahead by six points.

Governor Tony Evers is being challenged by construction company owner and Trump endorsed Tim Michels. Polls show Evers ahead by less than half of a point.

President Obama won Wisconsin in 2008 by 14 points and by 7 points in 2012.

