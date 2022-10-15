First Alert Weather: Chilly fall weather through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of October is a transitional month weather-wise in North Central Wisconsin. The week started off with highs in the 60s and low 70s, shifting to chilly conditions with readings stuck in the 30s by the end of the week. This weekend will continue the rather cool, if not chilly, weather. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun on Saturday with a chance of rain/snow showers in the northern parts of the area. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Rather cool on Saturday with more clouds than breaks of sun. Ch. showers north. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy and rather cool Saturday, rain/snow showers possible in the north. (WSAW)

Not the best conditions to round up the leaves this weekend into Monday. (WSAW)

Saturday night is mostly cloudy with lows by morning in the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy on Sunday with clouds and scattered snow showers. Highs around 40.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday in Green Bay, a chance of showers. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds and breezy Sunday with scattered snow showers. (WSAW)

Lake effect snow will be kicking in across the far north Sunday night and into Monday thanks to brisk NW winds moving over Lake Superior. The snow belts in NW Vilas County, parts of Oneida, Ashland, and Iron Counties could pick up appreciable snowfall through Monday afternoon. For the rest of the area on Monday, continued breezy with more clouds than intervals of sun and a chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers will transition to lake effect snow on Monday in the far north. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds with snow showers in the north. (WSAW)

Some sunshine on Tuesday with afternoon readings in the low 40s. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Partly sunny Thursday and next Friday, milder. Highs in the low 50s Thursday and the upper 50s on Friday.

