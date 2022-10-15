News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Chilly fall weather through the weekend

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be running 10 to 15 degrees below average for the middle of October.
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of October is a transitional month weather-wise in North Central Wisconsin. The week started off with highs in the 60s and low 70s, shifting to chilly conditions with readings stuck in the 30s by the end of the week. This weekend will continue the rather cool, if not chilly, weather. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun on Saturday with a chance of rain/snow showers in the northern parts of the area. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Rather cool on Saturday with more clouds than breaks of sun. Ch. showers north.
Rather cool on Saturday with more clouds than breaks of sun. Ch. showers north.(WSAW)
Mostly cloudy and rather cool Saturday, rain/snow showers possible in the north.
Mostly cloudy and rather cool Saturday, rain/snow showers possible in the north.(WSAW)
Not the best conditions to round up the leaves this weekend into Monday.
Not the best conditions to round up the leaves this weekend into Monday.(WSAW)

Saturday night is mostly cloudy with lows by morning in the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy on Sunday with clouds and scattered snow showers. Highs around 40.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday in Green Bay, a chance of showers.
Mostly cloudy on Sunday in Green Bay, a chance of showers.(WSAW)
Lots of clouds and breezy Sunday with scattered snow showers.
Lots of clouds and breezy Sunday with scattered snow showers.(WSAW)

Lake effect snow will be kicking in across the far north Sunday night and into Monday thanks to brisk NW winds moving over Lake Superior. The snow belts in NW Vilas County, parts of Oneida, Ashland, and Iron Counties could pick up appreciable snowfall through Monday afternoon. For the rest of the area on Monday, continued breezy with more clouds than intervals of sun and a chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers will transition to lake effect snow on Monday in the far north.
Snow showers will transition to lake effect snow on Monday in the far north.(WSAW)
Lots of clouds with snow showers in the north.
Lots of clouds with snow showers in the north.(WSAW)

Some sunshine on Tuesday with afternoon readings in the low 40s. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Partly sunny Thursday and next Friday, milder. Highs in the low 50s Thursday and the upper 50s on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst football
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
FILE - Fire truck
Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield
Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown dismissed from team
Wausau man is bartering to help a needy family
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house

Latest News

Lots of clouds this weekend, snow showers possible Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Flakes winding down, staying cool this weekend
Considerable cloudiness Saturday, ch. rain/snow showers north. Breezy Sunday with more snow...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Snow showers wind down this evening. More clouds around this weekend & cool. More chances of...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
So far, 4 tornadoes have been confirmed with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on October 12th.
Four Confirmed Tornadoes with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday