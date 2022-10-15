News and First Alert Weather App
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence

Single-vehicle car crash on E. Kent Street
Single-vehicle car crash on E. Kent Street(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday.

Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash.

The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while under the influence.

There are no reports of injuries from the crash.

