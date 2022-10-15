Badgers fall to Michigan State in double overtime

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers took one on the chin Saturday, falling in double overtime to Michigan State 34-28 in East Lansing.

Wisconsin struck first on their first drive of the game. Braelon Allen scored from the one-yard line on a fourth-and-goal to cap off an 11-play drive to lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

After the Badgers stopped Michigan State on the goal line later in the quarter, they’d give the Spartans good field position right back. Graham Mertz threw an interception, grabbed by Jacoby Windmon at the Badger 12-yard line. A couple of plays later, former Badger Jalen Berger barreled into the end zone for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-7.

Wisconsin would add another one-yard Allen touchdown run in the second quarter, but the defenses would hold the rest of the half, giving Wisconsin a 14-7 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, pinned deep in their own territory, the Spartans used a 72-yard pitch-and-catch from Payton Thorne to Maliq Carr to get into Badger territory. A few plays later, Elijah Collins would pinch it in from one yard to tie the game at 14-14.

In the fourth, the Spartans continued to find success through the air. After a pass interference gave Michigan State a conversion on fourth down, Thorne connected with Keon Coleman for 27 yards on a touchdown to take the lead 21-14.

However, the Badgers would immediately respond. Mertz and the Badgers, fueled by a good kickoff return, used nine plays to go 52 yards for a touchdown. Mertz found Keontez Lewis for three yards on the score.

Michigan State would get into field goal range on their next drive for a potential game-winning field goal. However, a botched snap led to the Spartans being unable to even try a kick and the game went to overtime.

In overtime, Michigan State scored on their very first play as running back Jayden Reed found Coleman for a touchdown pass for 25 yards. The Badgers would take the ball then and do the same. On a third down, Mertz found Chimere Dike for a touchdown pass, tying the game at 28-28.

In the second overtime, Wisconsin had the ball first but quickly lost it. Braelon Allen was hit and stripped, with Michigan State falling on it. The Spartans would need just three plays to win it as Thorne found Jayden Reed for a 27-yard touchdown pass. The Spartans win 34-28.

Mertz finished the day 14-25 for 125 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Allen had 29 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The Badgers fall to 3-4. They return home next Saturday to play Purdue.

