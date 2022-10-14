Wisconsin ends fiscal year with $4.3 billion in its coffers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s coffers reached record highs in the past year, thanks to a combination of the revenues far surpassing what was spent and Wisconsin’s so-called ‘Rainy Day’ fund setting its own record, according to the Department of Administration (DOA) latest report.

On Friday morning, the agency released the totals for the state’s 2022 fiscal year. In a statement marking the highlights, DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumfield declared, “(t)he State of Wisconsin is in better shape than it has ever been.”

As of the end of the fiscal year, the state was sitting at nearly $4.3 million, the DOA reported. That figure combines the approximately $1.73 million dollar in the Budget Stabilization Fund, commonly known as the rainy day fund, and the $2.58 million gap between how much the state took in last year and how much it spent.

The latter number’s growth was led by tax revenue beating estimates by more than $1.6 million. The DOA highlighted that general fund tax collections jumped by five percent over the 2021 fiscal year.

Spending, on the other hand, topped budget expectations by approximately $450,000. Combined with other revenue and expenditures, the state beat its projections by more than $1.4 million. The DOA figures show budget makers expected to end the year with approximately $2.8 million in the general fund as opposed to the actual $4.3 million.

“Not only have our budgetary expenditures gone down while revenues continued to increase, we have also maintained a record Budget Stabilization Fund while ensuring a strong pandemic recovery,” Blumfield, who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, continued.

In a separate statement, Evers’ office described the state’s fiscal outlook as historic and projected by the time the state’s biennial budget ends next year the state would be sitting on over $5 billion.

“Wisconsinites have been through a lot these past few years, and we’ve worked hard to use our federal funds to make smart, strategic investments to get help to folks who’ve needed it and support small businesses, farmers, and economic development efforts across our state,” Evers said.

The governor’s office used the budget news to push Evers’ proposals for a 10 percent tax cut for individuals who earn less than $100,000 and families who make less than $150,000, cap insulin co-pays at $35, and create a Caregiver Tax Credit while expanding the Child and Dependent Care Credit. He is also proposing increasing public school funding by nearly $2 billion in the next budget.

“We can help people right now—today—and that’s what we should be doing,” Evers said. “We should be using our state’s historic surplus to cut taxes, invest in our schools, cap the cost of insulin, lower prices at the pump, and make childcare and caregiving more affordable so we can get more folks into our workforce.”

Evers, a Democrat, will face Tim Michels next month in his bid for a second term. NBC15 News has asked the Michels campaign if the Republican challenger had any response to the DOA’s report and will update this story with any response.

