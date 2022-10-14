Weston Aldi store to open Oct. 27

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Aldi store located at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston will open Oct. 27.

The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot was previously a wooded area with two structures.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Customers will have access to the store from Birch Street and Schofield Avenue. Locally, Aldi has locations in Rib Mountain, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Rhinelander, Stevens Point and Waupaca.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.