Wausau man sentenced for selling meth

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Lucas Ellwart, 28, of Wausau was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison Thursday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.  Ellwart pleaded guilty to the charge in July.

Ellwart was the subject of an investigation during which he sold the drug to a confidential police informant on two occasions.  He was arrested after a high-speed chase in 2021 at which time he attempted to dispose of over 800 grams of meth out the window of the moving vehicle.

Right now Ellwart is serving a term in state prison for possession and sale of methamphetamine.  His federal sentence will be concurrent with the rest of his state sentence.

