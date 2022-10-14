News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Cyclones home opener is Oct. 14

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Cyclones first home game is this weekend as they battle with the St. Louis Jr. Blues.

The game begins at at 7:10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night and can be watched on HockeyTV.

On Friday, the first 500 fans will receive a Cyclones magnet schedule. Saturday night is the costume contest and trick-or-treat game presented by Goodwill. Wausau enters with a 2-3-1-0 record after earning 1 of 4 points versus Milwaukee. St. Louis is 2-6-0-0 after splitting with New Ulm last weekend.

The Cyclones will be on the home ice again next weekend versus Milwaukee. Oct. 21 is Military Appreciation presented by Eye Clinic of Wisconsin. All veterans and current service members receive free admission as we honor them for their service. Oct. 22 is Pink The Rink presented by Dovorany Orthodontics. Visit //www.wausaucyclones.com/pink for all the details on the specialty jersey auction and pink Cyclone’s gear available to help raise funds for the Aspirus Health Breast Health Assistance Fund.

Tickets for all 22 Cyclones home games this season are on sale at www.wausaucyclones.com.

