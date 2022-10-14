News and First Alert Weather App
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons

Wisconsin Track and Cross Country(Wisconsin Track and Cross Country)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Participants and spectators at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational wore green ribbons Friday to honor their former teammate.

The ribbons are in remembrance of Sarah Shulze, a former UW-Madison track star who took her own life in April of 2022.

Shulze, originally from Oak Park, California, was Academic All-Big Ten in cross country in 2020 and 2021, as well as Academic All-Big Ten track in 2021.

UW-Madison men’s cross country coach Mike Byrne said it was the student-athletes idea to sports the ribbons in honor of their teammate and friend.

“Mental health awareness and our athletes wanted to wear the green ribbon today, the significance is to honor one of their athletes that passed away and they want to draw attention to mental health,” Byrne said.

Since her death, the Shulze family has established a foundation in Sarah’s name, which support women’s rights, student-athletes and mental health, issue that were important to Sarah, according to her family.

“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” the family said. “Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.”

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. You can also text HELLO to 741741.

