Tickets still available for Lonestar performance at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Lonestar at the Grand Theater. The show is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Lonestar has won many of music’s top honors, including Academy of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, and Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement awards in 2001. All told, Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records.

Celebrating their 30th Anniversary, Lonestar embarks on a new tour in support of their forthcoming album TEN to 1, which takes a fresh look at 10 of their chart-topping hits including “Smile,” “Tell Her,” “What About Now,” and their smash hit “Amazed.”

Ticket prices range from $39 to $69. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.