St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau helps graduates break poverty cycle

“Getting Ahead” is a workshop that helps individuals build their own personal plan to get out of poverty.
Graduates attend classes to beat poverty
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new program by Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau is helping people out of poverty and find stability in their lives. Thursday, the program “Getting Ahead,” held its first graduation at Wausau on Water.

Over 19 weeks, members completed courses that taught them budgeting, healthy living, and how to access community resources. The hope is to have each participant build their own personal plan to get out of poverty.

Program director Emily Mueller says the classes give people a sense of hope. “Not just hope that tomorrow could be a better day but hope that people care, you know, about the people in our community and that there are ways to get help. "

Joan Jarosz was one graduate of the program. She said her time spent doing the program has been life-changing. “This has motivated me, I have actually started applying some of the things that I’ve learned.”

The next cycle of the program runs from January through May. If you or someone you know would benefit from “Getting Ahead,” call Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau at (715) 298-3028.

