Several agencies responding to fire alarm at American Wood Fibers in Schofield

Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area fire departments have been requested to respond to a fire alarm at American Wood Fibers in Schofield.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m.

A MABAS box alarm was requested. Crews from SAFER, Wausau, Kronenwetter, Ringle, Mosinee, and the Salavation Army were dispatched to the location.

This is a developing story and no other details are available at this time.

