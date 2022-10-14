Several agencies responding to fire alarm at American Wood Fibers in Schofield
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area fire departments have been requested to respond to a fire alarm at American Wood Fibers in Schofield.
The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m.
A MABAS box alarm was requested. Crews from SAFER, Wausau, Kronenwetter, Ringle, Mosinee, and the Salavation Army were dispatched to the location.
This is a developing story and no other details are available at this time.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.