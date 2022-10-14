No charges to be filed in Wisconsin drawbridge death

News and First Alert Weather App
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — No charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it, prosecutors said Friday, noting that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 15 with his wife, according to a report by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rosemarie Dujardin made it across the bridge, which spans the Milwaukee River, but her husband was about halfway across when a remote operator with two camera views of the structure opened it to allow boat traffic to pass.

The lights and bells were operational as the two sections were raised and crossing arms came down at each end of the bridge, according to investigators.

Dujardin grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, but he lost his grip and fell about 70 feet (21 meters) to the pavement below, the report states. He suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Police interviewed the bridge operator and witnesses, reviewed traffic video, and inspected the bridge operator’s work area.

