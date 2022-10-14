News and First Alert Weather App
Flu getting early start this season, health officials say

Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season.

They said they already see signs that the virus is spreading and gathering speed across the U.S. even earlier than usual.

One California high school said they saw about a thousand absences this week out of 2,600 students.

Health officials said that because of social distancing and masking during the COVID pandemic, flu nearly disappeared in the U.S.

That means most people haven’t been exposed to the virus in two years, leading to lower immunity.

They said they are encouraging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Flu activity in the U.S. usually starts to increase in October, and peaks between December and February.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

