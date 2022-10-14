News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Snow showers Friday to bring minor accumulations

Up to an inch of slushy snowfall to accumulate Friday as periods of snow showers move through the Badger State.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow showers among North and Central Wisconsin moving in for Friday. Periods of light snow to fall through much of the afternoon.

Snow showers moving in for Friday morning across Northern Wisconsin
Snow showers moving in for Friday morning across Northern Wisconsin(WSAW)
Snow to last over areas along and north of HWY 29 through the afternoon. Rain to the south.
Snow to last over areas along and north of HWY 29 through the afternoon. Rain to the south.(WSAW)

Accumulations will be minimal from a coating to less than 1″, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. With the ground temperatures still well above freezing, roads will be only wet in nature. No less, bridges and overpasses could have a light coating of snow and possibly stick, so be sure to travel with extra care if on the go Friday. Highs on Friday are in the upper 30s to near 40. Friday Night High School Football to feature clouds and possible lingering snow showers in some places. Make sure to bundle up for the game as temperatures will be in the 30s.

Rain and snow to mix for the mid to late afternoon Friday
Rain and snow to mix for the mid to late afternoon Friday(WSAW)
Snow accumulating from a trace to an inch.
Snow accumulating from a trace to an inch.(WSAW)

The below-average temperatures will persist through the weekend. More clouds than sun on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with a chance of rain/snow showers to move in as a cold front passes through the state. Highs in the mid 40s. Chilly start to the upcoming work week. Highs will struggle to reach the 40s, likely remaining in the mid to upper 30s. A mix of sun and clouds, possible flurries.

Colder temperatures Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday. Snow and rain mix Sunday.
Colder temperatures Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday. Snow and rain mix Sunday.(WSAW)
Rain and snow to mix in for Sunday evening
Rain and snow to mix in for Sunday evening(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst football
BREAKING: Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
Wausau man is bartering to help a needy family
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown dismissed from team
Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point
An EF-0 tornado had max winds of 75 mph in western Milwaukee County.
Confirmed Tornado with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

Latest News

Periods of light snow and snow showers are likely Friday.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers Friday, staying chilly this weekend
An EF-0 tornado had max winds of 75 mph in western Milwaukee County.
Confirmed Tornado with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday
Rain showers & drizzle with a few flakes north for the rest of Thursday. Light snow/snow...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Morning showers and storms will be followed by colder air for the extended forecast.
First Alert Weather: Colder air arrives on Thursday