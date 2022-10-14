First Alert Weather: Snow showers Friday to bring minor accumulations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow showers among North and Central Wisconsin moving in for Friday. Periods of light snow to fall through much of the afternoon.

Snow showers moving in for Friday morning across Northern Wisconsin (WSAW)

Snow to last over areas along and north of HWY 29 through the afternoon. Rain to the south. (WSAW)

Accumulations will be minimal from a coating to less than 1″, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. With the ground temperatures still well above freezing, roads will be only wet in nature. No less, bridges and overpasses could have a light coating of snow and possibly stick, so be sure to travel with extra care if on the go Friday. Highs on Friday are in the upper 30s to near 40. Friday Night High School Football to feature clouds and possible lingering snow showers in some places. Make sure to bundle up for the game as temperatures will be in the 30s.

Rain and snow to mix for the mid to late afternoon Friday (WSAW)

Snow accumulating from a trace to an inch. (WSAW)

The below-average temperatures will persist through the weekend. More clouds than sun on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with a chance of rain/snow showers to move in as a cold front passes through the state. Highs in the mid 40s. Chilly start to the upcoming work week. Highs will struggle to reach the 40s, likely remaining in the mid to upper 30s. A mix of sun and clouds, possible flurries.

Colder temperatures Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday. Snow and rain mix Sunday. (WSAW)

Rain and snow to mix in for Sunday evening (WSAW)

