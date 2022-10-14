Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community.

For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle prizes, bouncy houses, and mascots/princesses to meet at the event. The department is expecting 700-900 kids.

The party is funded through community donations and supports Payton’s Promise through non-perishable donations.

The event is from 1-3 pm at the Greenheck Field House. A donation of a non-perishable food item is recommended.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.