Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community.

For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle prizes, bouncy houses, and mascots/princesses to meet at the event.  The department is expecting 700-900 kids.

The party is funded through community donations and supports Payton’s Promise through non-perishable donations. 

The event is from 1-3 pm at the Greenheck Field House. A donation of a non-perishable food item is recommended.

