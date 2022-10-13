Wausau man charged with possessing methamphetamine for distribution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Wausau man has been charged in federal court with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell.

Anthony Anderson is accused of possessing 50 grams or more. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on August 1, 2022.

If convicted, Anderson faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner is handling the prosecution.

