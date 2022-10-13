News and First Alert Weather App
Tavern League endorses Derrick Van Orden

Derrick Van Orden
Derrick Van Orden(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Tavern League announced it is backing Republican Candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat Derrick Van Orden with a full endorsement.

Van Orden spoke about the increasing inflation rates across the county, and how it’s impacting the people of western Wis.

Van Orden says while his competitor is focused on the January 6th committee, he’s focused on the people of the 3rd Congressional District.

“I get out and speak to hundreds and hundreds of actual citizens here in the 3rd District. Every week we have roundtables like this about at least once a week. So I’m deeply connected and in tune with what the people in the 3rd Congressional District are concerned about. It’s inflation, gas, groceries, rent, propane, new vehicle costs. That’s what they’re worried about it,” Van Orden said.

