Prepare to see increase in turkey prices this season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Consumers should be prepared to see an increase in turkey prices this season.

As Thanksgiving approaches next month, retail prices for turkey are at record high levels. Prices are up over 100% from last year. Costs for farmers including feed, fertilizers and herbicides have reached more than $437 billion.

COVID-19 and the avian influenza outbreak are also impacting turkey prices and supplies at the moment.

“We’ve got COVID still having an effect on the workforce. And that means some of these plants either shut down or drastically reduced workforce. So they’re not turning out the product. Also leading up to this, before the avian influenza ever hit this year, we were already down 20% as far as cold storage of turkeys were concerned,” Bob Bosold, Farm Director at WAXX, said.

The high demand for turkey at this time of year due to seasonal dinners is another factor for why consumers will be seeing higher costs.

