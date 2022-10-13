NTC to offer babysitting certification class

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A class to help prepare tweens and teens to babysit younger siblings or other children has a number of offerings this fall and winter.

This American Red Cross Babysitting Certification course will prepare youth to be safe, effective and responsible babysitters. The training is designed to provide universal skills in areas that every babysitter should know, including basic care for infants and children, basic First Aid, child behavior and appropriate activities, emergency protocols, and more.

The class is offered Saturdays on Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. The cost is $60. The class is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each date.

