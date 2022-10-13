News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

NTC to offer babysitting certification class

Babysitter feeds child
Babysitter feeds child(File)
By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A class to help prepare tweens and teens to babysit younger siblings or other children has a number of offerings this fall and winter.

This American Red Cross Babysitting Certification course will prepare youth to be safe, effective and responsible babysitters. The training is designed to provide universal skills in areas that every babysitter should know, including basic care for infants and children, basic First Aid, child behavior and appropriate activities, emergency protocols, and more.

The class is offered Saturdays on Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. The cost is $60. The class is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each date.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point
Power outage
Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms
Fire damages two structures on Oct. 12
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
Wausau man is bartering to help a needy family
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions

Latest News

Sunrise 7
7 Things You Need to Know - October 13, 2022
Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown dismissed from team
gavel
Wausau man charged with possessing methamphetamine for distribution
Small electronics often improperly disposed; Good New Project to offer e-cycling event
Good News Project to offer e-cycling event to help properly dispose of small electronics