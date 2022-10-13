Free fentanyl test strips now available statewide

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that 120,600 fentanyl test strips have been distributed to organizations across the state to help prevent drug overdose deaths.

Click here for a list of locations by county where strips are located.

Drugs mixed with fentanyl are the leading cause of overdose deaths in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsinites who use drugs are more likely to encounter fentanyl than ever before,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Tragically, many people who use drugs have no idea they are ingesting fentanyl until it’s too late. That’s why we need to empower our family members, friends, and neighbors who use drugs to have as much information as possible to protect their safety. Fentanyl test strips are a critical tool in our efforts to save lives.”

Fentanyl test strips are dipped into drug residue dissolved in water. Within minutes, a person can know whether the drug contains fentanyl. A tiny amount – as little as two grains of salt – is enough to kill someone. With information from the test, a person can take steps to reduce their risk of an overdose. In Wisconsin, fentanyl is present in many drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as pills made to resemble prescription medications. Because fentanyl is unable to be detected by sight, taste, smell, or touch, people taking drugs not purchased from a licensed pharmacy should always use fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl test strips do not provide information about the amount or strength of fentanyl in a drug supply.

The first phase of the DHS fentanyl test strip distribution program is a partnership with tribal nation health clinics, county health and human services departments, county and municipal health departments, and organizations that work with people who inject drugs. These agencies are receiving fentanyl test strip packages directly from the manufacturer. Each package contains one fentanyl test strip and instructions on how to use it. The participating organizations are handing out the packages at no cost. A map of pick-up locations is available on the DHS website.

There is no limit on the number of fentanyl test strips that someone can receive through this program. Participating organizations have access to an unlimited supply of packages. Other types of organizations are expected to be eligible to participate in the program in future phases.

In 2020, there were 812 overdose deaths in Wisconsin where illegally manufactured fentanyl was considered to be probable or suspected in contributing cause of death. Recognizing the value of fentanyl test strips in reducing the harms of drug use, Gov. Tony Evers signed legislation in March to allow the test strips to be used in Wisconsin.

The first phase of the fentanyl test strip distribution program is funded by $1.25 million from Wisconsin’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act, and is one of many strategies DHS is using to reduce the harms of drug use.

