First Alert Weather: Snow showers & colder air for the forecast ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Colder air has filtered into the region in wake of Wednesday’s cold front. This will result in highs remaining in the 40s over the next several days. Some lingering precipitation Thursday morning falling as a rain and snow mix as temperatures sit above freezing point. Most of the snowflakes being observed North of HWY 29. Accumulating snow not expected as snowflakes will melt very quickly.

Below average highs for the next several days. Snow showers in the forecast ahead (WSAW)

Scattered rain showers falling at times throughout Thursday. Possibly mixing with snow in the Northwoods (WSAW)

Some lingering scattered showers possible Thursday afternoon, but dry periods of weather expected. Highs below average in the mid-40s for the afternoon. Winds out of the west will gust up to 20 mph. Drier and cloudy for the first half of Thursday night. Temperatures to fall towards 30° by Friday morning. Some snow showers will be possible for areas along and north of HWY 29.

Snow showers to move in for Friday morning north of HWY 29 (WSAW)

Accumulations are possible, but remaining minimal up to a half inch. Remaining cold for much of the day with highs only reaching 40°. Even colder in the upper 30s across the Northwoods for the afternoon. Some lingering snow showers will be possible across the north during the afternoon.

Snow showers possible north of HWY 64 Friday afternoon (WSAW)

The upcoming weekend will remain below average with highs in the mid-40s. Cloudy and dry for the first half of the weekend, but a cold front expected to drop through the region Sunday. Chance for snow shower to occur during the afternoon through the evening. Even colder air to filter in behind the front, dropping Monday’s highs down to the 30s.

A cold front moves in for Sunday and will bring possible snow showers again during the evening (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.