DNR to host open house on Nov. 3 regarding Rib Mountain State Park master plan

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host an open house meeting to seek feedback on the Rib Mountain State Park Draft Master Plan.

The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Northcentral Technical College Center for Health Sciences Building (Room 1004A/B), 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.

“The Rib Mountain State Park Draft Master Plan reflects the park’s many public uses and ecological capabilities, as well as the public input the department has received throughout this process,” said Terry Bay, DNR Bureau of Facilities and Lands Director. “We hope all who are interested in the park take the opportunity to learn more about what the draft plan proposes and have their voice heard.”

Written comments may be submitted through Nov. 14 online or downloading a hard copy form to be sent by mail.

Highlights of the proposed management in the Rib Mountain State Park Draft Master Plan include:

Upgrades and expansions to the recreational facilities on the mountain to improve the park’s value as a year-round community asset.

Development of an extensive network of mountain biking trails that accommodate different skill levels and connect to nearby bicycling opportunities as part of a regional trail network.

A proposed expansion of the current lease area from 412 to 512 acres.

Development of a trail encircling the mountain for hiking, bicycling and winter activities such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and winter bicycling.

Construction of a small campground accessible from the park entrance road.

Expansion of climbing and bouldering opportunities.

Adjustment to the boundary of the state natural area to include all the highest quality occurrences of talus forest, bedrock glade and glaciere talus natural communities.

Management to improve the diversity and structure of the forest and benefit the park’s wildlife.

Expansion of the park’s project boundary to potentially connect the park with Nine Mile County Forest and to protect a large, wooded hill west of the park.

Rib Mountain State Park was established in 1927 and centered on what, at the time, was believed to be Wisconsin’s highest point - Rib Mountain. The park has grown in size and popularity over the years and now encompasses nearly 1,600 acres and receives over 400,000 visitors annually. About 400 acres of the park are currently leased for a downhill ski operation called Granite Peak Ski Area. Except for the ski area, most of the park’s public use areas and facilities are clustered on about 60 acres of the more level terrain at the mountain’s top, which provides spectacular views of the surrounding landscape.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.