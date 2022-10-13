Confirmed Tornado with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A strong cold front rolled through the Badger State on Wednesday. Severe storms impacted southeast Wisconsin around midday into the early afternoon. This included at least one tornado that impacted western Milwaukee County near West Allis. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan has found an EF-0 tornado, with max winds of 75 mph, occurred just before 12:20 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2022. The tornado originated at the intersection of South 105th Street and Becher Street, and likely tracked over Interstate 41, traveling approximately 3 miles in less than 10 minutes on the west side of West Allis.

Numerous wind damage reports were reported with severe storms on Wednesday. (WSAW)

There were numerous reports of down trees and powerlines were reported from the storms in parts of Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties on Wednesday in the wake of the storms. According to the National Weather Service, the last confirmed tornado to occur in Milwaukee County was July 2, 2000, over 22 years ago.

There have now been 25 tornadoes in Wisconsin during October since 1950. (WSAW)

Storm surveys continued to be conducted by the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials and additional tornadoes may be found in the near future. As of October 13th, there have been 22 confirmed tornadoes in 2022 in Wisconsin. The average for a year in the state is 23.

