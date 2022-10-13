News and First Alert Weather App
BREAKING: Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst football has been ruled ineligible for the playoffs after the WIAA voted they must forfeit their six wins on the season due to an ineligible player.

The WIAA ruled the player had previously exhausted his athletic eligibility because he participated in football at a different school district in 2018. A player is awarded four years of high school athletics, meaning his eligibility was up after last season. Amherst appealed the vote, arguing they did not know the eligibility issues nor did they have the ability to discover it.

“We are extremely disappointed by this unreasonable ruling from the WIAA,” said District Administrator Mike Richie in a press release. “The facts in this case make it clear that none of the WIAA processes in place at the time would have allowed us to discover this situation. As a result, the WIAA is unfairly harming our district, our student-athletes and our entire community. We did everything in our power to attempt to get this unfair decision reversed.”

Amherst is scheduled to play Stratford on Friday in what will now be their final game of the season.

