Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown dismissed from team

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown has been dismissed from the team after what interim head coach Jim Leonhard described as an “internal incident.”

“The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program. It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program,” Leonhard said on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that on Wednesday, Brown struck a teammate during practice, according to their sources with knowledge of the incident.

Leonhard’s comments come after Brown announced his decision to transfer late Wednesday night.

Brown was a five-star recruit by 247 sports at the time of his commitment, making him one of the highest-profile recruits in program history. Brown was rated as the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

In four seasons with Wisconsin, he appeared in 26 games. He started two games at right tackle and one at left tackle this season as injuries have caused the Badgers to use five different offensive line combinations in their first six games. Brown hasn’t been a starter in either of Wisconsin’s last two games.

Brown is now the second player to leave the program since Paul Chryst was fired, joining quarterback Deacon Hill.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.