News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Tribal police enforce curfew after attempted armed break-in at Menominee Indian High School

Surveillance photos of a person suspected of trying to break in and damaging outside buildings...
Surveillance photos of a person suspected of trying to break in and damaging outside buildings at Menominee Indian High School(Menominee Indian School District (shared with permission))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District shortened sports practices and tribal police are enforcing a 9 P.M. curfew for juveniles after an attempted break-in at Menominee Indian High School Tuesday night.

The school district says security photos show the person was carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle and a handgun. They were on the high school campus for a long period of time overnight and damage was found to the outside buildings.

Menominee Tribal Police inspected the building and the grounds, and the school district made sure students were safe at school Wednesday morning.

Sports practices were adjusted so student-athletes will get home before dark and there will be an increased police presence around the school. Students and families are advised “to not come to the high school for any reason” Wednesday night.

The person, believed to be male, was dressed in dark clothing, including shorts and a black hoodie which had a logo on the back with a prominent skull with a smaller, circular logo on the front. The rifle appears to have orange markings.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call tribal police at (715) 799-3881.

The police department says you shouldn’t try to apprehend or even approach someone who is suspicious. Observe as much as you can to get a good description and call police.

Surveillance photos of a person suspected of trying to break in and damaging outside buildings...
Surveillance photos of a person suspected of trying to break in and damaging outside buildings at Menominee Indian High School(Menominee Indian School District (shared with permission))

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms
Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point
Fire damages two structures on Oct. 12
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County

Latest News

gavel
Wausau man charged with possessing methamphetamine for distribution
Small electronics often improperly disposed; Good New Project to offer e-cycling event
Small electronics often improperly disposed; Good New Project to offer e-cycling event
Wausau man is bartering to help a needy family
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
Trade a Penny for a House
Trade a Penny for a House
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney (left) and incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul
Attorney general candidates in Northeast Wisconsin