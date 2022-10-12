Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service crews are currently working to repair a pair of outages caused by the thunderstorms that moved through Wednesday morning.

One of the outages is affecting approximately 1,800 customers, while the other outage is affecting approximately 930 customers. Boulder Junction and Arbor Vitae and surrounding areas are primarily affected.

WPS spokesman Matt Cullen said crews are on the scene of both outages. A timeline for restoration has not yet been released.

Click here to current WPS power outages.

