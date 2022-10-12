Participants needed for Marshfield Clinic Research Institute Lyme disease prevention vaccine study

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is looking for healthy adults and children over 5 to participate in a clinical trial for a vaccine against Lyme disease.

People that often visit outdoor areas that may expose them to ticks may be eligible to participate. Trial participants cannot have been diagnosed with Lyme disease within three months of enrollment.

Study participants will be randomly assigned to receive the study vaccine or a placebo.

To learn more about this trial and to find out if you are eligible to participate, visit https://marshfieldresearch.org/valorlymestudy.

According to a news release, the study will last about 30 months. During this time, participants will have at least seven in-clinic study visits, including 4-5 visits with blood draws. Additional blood samples may be needed if participants develop symptoms of Lyme disease. Over the course of the study, participants will need to report any changes in their health to the study team.

The study vaccine and study-related procedures will be provided at no cost. You do not need health insurance to take part in this study.

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is the sole participant from the United States’ Midwest in a worldwide Pfizer Phase 3 clinical trial, Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists (VALOR), to investigate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of their investigational Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15.

Currently, there are no approved vaccines available to prevent Lyme disease.

The randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 VALOR study is planned to enroll approximately 6,000 participants 5 years of age and older. The study is being conducted at up to 50 sites located in areas where Lyme disease is highly endemic, including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and United States.

