One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - One man faces a charge in connection to a late night homecoming incident between three adults and Baraboo High School students, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint published on Tuesday, John Kolar is facing one misdemeanor count, disorderly conduct. Baraboo School District Activities Director James Langkamp was arrested but no charges have been filed as of Tuesday. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request from NBC15 News asking if more charges are possible.

The criminal complaint recounts interviews with the teens, alleging that Kolar was the most aggressive, loud and brandished a device like a flamethrower.

Ho-Chunk Nation leaders and parents believe more needs to be done to hold the adults accountable.

Kiana Beaudin’s son drove the vehicle that was reportedly stopped by the three men on Wednesday night. She shared her son’s perspective that the three men, stopped their car and allegedly forced the boys out of the vehicle.

Beaudin said her son and one other student of color were the only two forced to get on the ground during the incident. She said other students in the car ran away or were not told to get on the ground. Ho-Chunk Nation leaders called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the incident.

Beaudin’s son recognized Langkamp and no longer feels comfortable at school because of the incident. Beaudin filed a temporary restraining order against Langkamp. Under the restraining order she says Langkamp can only be near her son as long as he’s acting in an official capacity. Court records show two other women filed similar restraining orders. Beaudin said Langkamp cannot contact her son until an injunction hearing occurs on October 19.

”When I was granted the restraining order I broke down sobbing because that was the first time that it felt like somebody acknowledged the seriousness,” Beaudin said.

She hopes the Baraboo School District fires Langkamp, or that he resigns.

”I want the community to do better,” Beaudin said. “We need to do better for our children and for the future. And two, the men need to be held accountable for the role that they played in this incident.”

Baraboo School District director of communications Liz Crammond said they have launched an internal investigation on the incident. He is currently on non-disciplinary leave and will not be at school until the investigation ends.

NBC15 knocked on doors at Tandom Trail to see if any witness could share what happened, but no one would speak on camera.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.